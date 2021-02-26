ODU Football: Rahne adds UVA alum Fontel Mines as tight ends coach

Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has hired UVA alum Fontel Mines as tight ends coach.

“A terrific addition to our program as both a coach and a mentor, Fontel brings a wealth of experience to our staff,” Rahne said. “A Virginia native who has proven to be a tremendous recruiter, he has also shown to develop players that have put up elite production over a long period of time.”

Mines comes to ODU after spending the previous two seasons as the tight ends and inside receivers coach at East Carolina. Mines coached ECU’s top receiver each of the last two seasons, and as the recruiting coordinator for the Pirates corralled the fourth ranked recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference in 2020.

Prior to joining ECU, Mines spent a pair of seasons at James Madison. At JMU, Mines coached the 2017 CAA Player of the year (John Miller) and helped the Dukes to the FCS Championship Game in 2017, and the second round of the playoffs in 2018. Mines was named the recruiting coordinator for the Dukes in 2018.

Mines began his Division I coaching tenure with a five-year stint at Richmond. He began his time with the Spiders as the wide receivers coach before moving to tight ends his final three seasons. During his time with the Spiders, he coached three-time All-CAA receiver, and the school’s all-time leading receiver, Brian Brown.

A four-year letter winner at wide receiver at Virginia from 2003-2006, Mines caught 68 passes in his career for 737 yards and five touchdowns. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

Mines replaces Jonathan Decoster, who took a position with the Cleveland Browns.

