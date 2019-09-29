ODU Football: Monarchs’ rally falls short in 24-21 loss to ECU

ODU rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to pull within three points of East Carolina with a little more than two minutes left when Kesean Strong leaped over a pair of ECU defenders for a 1-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Stone Smartt, who set up the touchdown with a 45 yard pass, then handed off to Strong for the 2-point conversion.

But ODU’s attempted onside kick was recovered by the ECU’s C.J. Johnson and the Pirates used good time management to run out the clock and claimed a 24-21 victory Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

ODU was without four of its best offensive players, including wide receiver Eric Kumah and running back LaLa Davis, the Monarchs’ top pass receiving and rushing threats. ODU was also missing right tackle Nick Saldiveri, one of its best blockers, and wide receiver Jake Herslow, who is third on the team in receptions. All were sidelined by injuries.

Smartt had trouble finding open receivers and was often rushed out of the pocket. As a result, ODU managed had just 166 yards through three quarters, and finished with 293.

Smartt played well for ODU, completing 20-of-30 passes for 203 yards and two interceptions and rushing 22 times for 76 more.

“I thought Stone played a gutsy game,” coach Bobby Wilder said. “He was courageous. He got hit a on a regular basis and he never backed down. He completed 67 percent of his passes and if you take out the sacks, he rushed for more than 100 yards (before sacks)

“We’re going to win a lot of games with him at quarterback. He’s a good player and proved how tough he was out there.”

The loss dropped ODU to 1-3 and the Monarchs begin Conference USA play next Saturday at home against Western Kentucky with a clear task: they must win five of eight conference games to become bowl eligible.

Wilder said, “I’m not thinking about bowl eligibility right now. I’m thinking about going 1-0 in Conference USA.

“I told the players in the locker room that the non-league is over, that right now we are 0-0. All that matters to this football team is beating Western Kentucky. If we beat them, that changes everything. Then we’re 1-0 in the league and winning the league is what this is all about.”