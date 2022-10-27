Menu
odu football monarchs look to bounce back on the road at georgia state
Sports

ODU Football: Monarchs look to bounce back on the road at Georgia State

Chris Graham
Last updated:

odu logoODU Football hits the road on Saturday to take on Georgia State at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on the radio on ESPN Radio 94.1.

ODU (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) is coming off a 28-23 setback to Georgia Southern.

Running back Blake Watson rushed 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Ali Jennings caught nine balls for 130 yards, but ODU only scored one touchdown out of five red zone trips in the loss.

Georgia State (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) lost at Appalachian State 42-17 last Wednesday.

ODU Notes

Watson recorded his second-straight 100-yard rushing game last Saturday against Georgia Southern and the eighth of his career. He carried 16 times for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.

Two weeks ago Watson set a school record with 259 yards on 19 carries in ODU’s win at Coastal Carolina. Watson’s three touchdowns were a career-high and his 58 and 67-yard TD runs were the two longest runs of his career. His 259 yards are the fourth most in the country this season.

Watson ranks second in the Sun Belt and is 17th in the country with 103.7 rushing yards per game.

Jason Henderson broke his own school record he set earlier this season, as he registered 22 tackles last Saturday against Georgia Southern. He also notched a tackle for loss. He has tied or led ODU in tackles all seven games this season.

It was his second 20+ tackle game of the season. Henderson notched 21 tackles against Arkansas State earlier this season.

Henderson finished the 2021 season with 80 tackles in 12 games.

Old Dominion (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt)
Date  Saturday, Oct. 29 • 3 p.m. • Atlanta, Ga. • Center Parc Stadium
Where to Watch  ESPN+
Listen  ODU Sports Radio Network
Series   ODU leads 3-0

 

 

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

