ODU Football: Monarchs, Georgia Southern to meet after both post big wins

ODU Football returns home to Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to host Georgia Southern for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion returns home after a 49-21 win at previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina.

Georgia Southern knocked off then-#25 James Madison last week, 45-38, to give the Dukes their first loss of the season.

ODU Notes