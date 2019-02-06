ODU Football: Monarchs add four on Signing Day

ODU football coach Bobby Wilder added four student-athletes on Wednesday, including Jorell Baum, Joshua Burdsall, Javon Harvey and Terry Jones.

The signing of the four student-athletes is in addition to the 24 players added during the mid-year signing period.

“We are excited to add these four student-athletes to our current list of outstanding recruits for the 2019 team,” Wilder said. “Our staff will continue to recruit for our current roster throughout the spring.”

Signee Profiles

Jorell Baum – 6-3, 220 – DE – Elizabeth City, N.C./Northeastern

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … The No. 66 ranked recruit in North Carolina … Helped Northeastern to an undefeated regular season with a 10-0 record and a pair of shutouts … Earned 2017 Daily Advance All-Area and Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference team selection … Helped Northeastern to a 13-1 record and berth in the state title game as a junior … Registered 90 tackles and six sacks as a junior.

Joshua Burdsall – 6-0, 200 – LB – Woodbridge, Va./Forest Park

A three-year starter at Forest Park, Burdsall led the team in rushing and tackles as a junior, and in tackles as a senior … As a junior he earned second-team all-district honors at running back and linebacker.

Javon Harvey – 5-11, 180 – WR – Norfolk, Va./Lake Taylor

A two-star recruit by 247 sports … Earned first-team All-Region, All-District and All-Tidewater honors at defensive back, wide receiver and punt returner as a senior … Helped Lake Taylor to a 13-2 record and the Virginia state title game … Registered 50 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions as a senior, in addition to catching 36 passes for 866-yards and 10 touchdowns … Caught five passes for 211-yards and a touchdown in the state semifinal win over Eastern View.

Terry Jones – 6-1, 180 –S – Baltimore, Md./Mergenthaler Vo Tech

Helped Mergenthaler to an 11-2 record, a regional championship and berth in the state semifinals … Ranked as the No. 41 recruit in Maryland … Earned first-team All-Metro honors … Played in the Maryland Crab Bowl all-star game … A three-year starter at wide receiver and safety … Registered 14 touchdowns as a senior, catching 40 passes for 521-yards … Totaled seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns … Returned two punts for touchdowns … Registered 92 tackles as a senior.

