Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
odu football georgia state pulls away in second half knocks off monarchs 31 17
Sports

ODU Football: Georgia State pulls away in second half, knocks off Monarchs, 31-17

Chris Graham
Last updated:
odu football
Logo: ODU Athletics

A big day from Georgia State QB Darren Grainger was too much for ODU in a 31-17 Panthers’ win on Saturday.

Grainger passed for 195 yards and had 109 on the ground in the win for Georgia State (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt).

It was the second loss in a row for ODU (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt), which was missing several key players – with tight end Zack Kuntz missing his third consecutive game, and the defense having to go without linemen Amorie Morrison and Devin Brandt-Epps and linebacker Ryan Henry.

“That’s football,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “They had some guys down, too. When you get to the eighth, ninth and 10th game of the year, you’re going to have to have developed players. You’re going to have to play with some guys who didn’t play as much earlier in the year.”

A special-teams mistake by the Monarchs would be crucial. A running-into-the-kicker penalty on a Georgia State punt extended a Panthers third-quarter drive that ended with a Grainger 1-yard TD run that put Georgia State ahead, 21-14.

ODU QB Wolff was then sacked and fumbled at the Monarchs 11, and it took Georgia State just one play, an 11-yard jaunt by tailback Marcus Carroll, to give the Panthers a 28-14 lead.

After again forcing ODU to punt, the Panthers drained nearly 10 minutes off the clock and made it 31-14 on a 26-yard field by Michael Hayes with 6:20 left.

Wolff finished 19-of-34 for 257 yards, two TDs and one INT, and was sacked six times.

Tailback Blake Watson had a quiet Saturday, gaining 56 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Washington Commanders

Game Preview: Commanders face Colts with chance to get back to .500 mark
Roger Gonzalez
VCU Basketball

VCU Basketball: Rams win exhibition tuneup with Shippensburg, 88-53
Chris Graham

VCU Basketball tuned up for the 2022-2023 season with an 88-53 exhibition win over Shippensburg on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

tony elliott uva football

UVA Football: Tony Elliott wants us to see the ‘progress’ in another frustrating Cavaliers’ loss
Chris Graham

As poorly as this season had gone for first-year UVA Football coach Tony Elliott, any one of five or six plays goes the right way on Saturday, and the ‘Hoos are back to .500, and you never know what can...

apple picking

Apple yield ample; harvest behind schedule due to labor shortages
Crystal Graham
joyce chopra lady director

New Dominion Bookshop to host Joyce Chopra on sexism in film industry, Harvey Weinstein
Crystal Graham
bridgewater college

Theatre at Bridgewater College to present dark comedy, ‘The Moors,’ opening Nov. 2
Crystal Graham
virginia house

Celebrate the season with a fall open house at Virginia House Sunday
Crystal Graham