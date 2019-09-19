ODU Football: Game Notes for #21 UVA
ODU (1-1, 0-0 C-USA) at No. 21 Virginia (3-0, 2-0 ACC)
Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Line: UVA -29
Game Notes
- Quarterback Stone Smartt now has two starts under his belt and is 33-for-53 through the air for 280 yards and has rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
- Lala Davis ran for a career-best 81 yards on 11 carries at Virginia Tech and leads ODU with 147 yards. His 81 yards and 62 yards against Norfolk State in the opener, are two of his three highest toals in his career.
- Jordan Young recorded the fifth double-digit tackle game of his career last week at Virginia Tech, with a game-high 10 tackles.
- Lawrewnce Garner notched eight tackles and is tied with Young for a team-high 16 tackles.
- Keion White had 11 catches for 124 yards at tight end last season and would have been ODU’s second leading receiver this season. But White was moved to defensive end this spring and has thrived. He had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack last week at Virginia Tech.
- He is fifth on the team with 10 tackles and second on the squad with 2.5 tackles for loss.
- This is the first all-time meeting between ODU and Virginia, but two ODU players have played against the Cavaliers the past few years. Virginia Tech grad transfers have played against Virginia three times. Kumah had one catch in each of the last two years, while Cunningham scored the only touchdown in Tech’s 10-0 win in 2017.
Last Time Out
- Down 24-3 late in the third quarter, Old Dominion scored 14-straight points to pull within 24-17, but Virginia Tech answered with a touchdown for the 31-17 final.
- In his second career start at quarterback, Stone Smartt rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 16 of 30 passes for 122 yards.
- Lala Davis had 11 carries for a career-best 81 yards, while Kesean Strong carried eight times for 51 yards, including a 33 yard run in the third quarter. The 33 yard run is the longest play by ODU this season.
- For the second-straight game, the ODU defense forced multiple turnovers. The Monarchs forced a pair of fumbles in the second half against the Hokies.
