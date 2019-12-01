ODU Football concludes 1-11 campaign with loss to Charlotte

Benny Lemay rushed for two touchdowns and Chris Reynolds passed for two more as Charlotte defeated ODU football 38-22 Saturday night at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 C-USA)) led ODU 24-7 late in the first half when Darrell Brown returned a punt for a touchdown, but an illegal block out of bounds was called and negated the touchdown. It was the second time this season Brown had a punt return touchdown called back due to penalty. A few plays later Charlotte forced a turnover to take the 24-7 halftime lead.

Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8 C-USA) cut the gap to 24-14 midway through the third quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run from Lala Davis. Davis’ run capped a 10 play, 53-yard drive, highlighted by a pair of first down runs from Blake Watson.

The 49ers came back with a Chris Reynolds to Tyler Ringwood 15-yard touchdown pass to take a 31-14 lead. On the first play of the ensuing drive Stone Smartt was sacked and fumbled, and it was recovered by Jeff Gemmell. Three plays later Lemay scored from 10 yards out to push the Charlotte lead to 38-14.

Kesean Strong added a 22-yard touchdown run for Old Dominion with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter. Smartt connected with Darius Savedge for the final 38-22 margin.

Strong rushed 13 times for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Smartt completed 18-of-36 for 173 yards and one interception. He also rushed for 38 yards.

Lemay finished with 105 yards on 18 carries, while Reynolds completed 9-of-12 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Jordan Young and Keion White led ODU with eight tackles apiece, while White added 2.5 tackles for loss. Alex Highsmith had a game-high 12 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the 49ers.

