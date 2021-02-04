ODU football coach Ricky Rahne adds Victor Irokansi as defensive line coach

ODU football coach Ricky Rahne has announced the hiring of Victor Irokansi as defensive line coach.

“Victor is going to add a wide range of experience and expertise to our program that will help us excel on the defensive front,” Rahne said. “He has worked with, and learned from some of the best defensive line coaches in the sport, and in that time he has been able to prove himself time after time. This is a terrific addition to our staff and Monarch Nation.”

Irokansi joins ODU after spending the previous two seasons as a prospect analyst at Oklahoma State.

Prior to joining his alma mater, Irokansi was a graduate assistant coach working with the defensive line at Ole Miss.

For the 2017 season, he worked with the defensive line as a graduate assistant coach at Texas State, and prior to that was a defensive quality control coach at Eastern Illinois.

Irokansi joined the Oklahoma State coaching staff after injuries forced him to retire from playing for the Cowboys. He was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and played on three teams that played in bowl games.

Oklahoma State won the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl and 2015 Cactus Bowl, and also played in the 2014 Cotton Bowl.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology at Oklahoma State in 2016.

Irokansi replaces Andrew Jackson, who took a similar position at West Virginia.

