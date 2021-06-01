ODU Football announces game times, TV schedule

ODU football will play three games on national TV this year with the remaining nine games to be featured on ESPN Networks, Conference USA announced on Tuesday.

ODU announced kick times for its six home games beginning with the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Hampton that will kick at 7 p.m.

The Monarchs open the season at Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 3 on the ACC Network at 7 p.m. It will be the first time in program history ODU plays on the road on a Friday, and the first time it opens against a Power-Five opponent.

ODU will open the 2021 home campaign on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Hampton at 7 p.m. The game will be a Whiteout and will be Salute for Service Night.

The Monarchs travel to Liberty for a 6 p.m. showdown on ESPN3 on Saturday, Sept. 18 before hosting Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. The contest against the Bulls will be the first meeting between the two schools and will be Family Weekend. ODU will don the Hudson Blue jersey for the first time in school history against the Bulls. Click here to find out more about the uniform.

ODU will hit the road for consecutive weeks, beginning at UTEP on Saturday, Oct. 2 for a 9 p.m. kickoff on the ESPN Networks. ODU’s contest at Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 9 will be aired on CBSSN on Facebook at 2 p.m.

The Monarchs return home on Saturday, Oct. 16 for Homecoming against Western Kentucky. The game will be at 3:30 p.m. on the ESPN Networks.

Following an off weekend, the Monarchs will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Oct. 30 on CBSSN at 3:30 p.m. It will be the first game between the two league foes since 2014, when ODU defeated LA Tech in overtime, 30-27.

ODU travels to FIU on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. on the ESPN Networks before returning home to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 13. The clash with the Owls will be Military Appreciation Day with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Monarchs head to Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 20 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Blue Raiders on the ESPN Networks.

ODU hosts Charlotte in the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. in the 71st annual Oyster Bowl.

ODU football season tickets are currently on sale. Fans can go to www.ynottix.com or call the ticket office at 757-683-4444.

