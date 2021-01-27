ODU Football: After skipping 2020, Monarchs looking ahead to fall of 2021

ODU was one of three FBS programs to skip the 2020 COVID-19 season. The school announced a 2021 schedule on Wednesday, so, that’s news.

“We are thrilled to announce our 2021 schedule. This schedule features six exciting home games for our fans and some great atmospheres for our program to compete on the road,” said head coach Ricky Rahne, who was hired in December 2019, and has yet to coach a game at ODU.

“With this announcement, the process for preparing for the 2021 season truly begins, but our main priority will continue to be 1-0 each and every day,” Rahne said.

The Friday, Sept. 3 season-opener at Wake Forest will be the first time in school history ODU opens against a Power-Five opponent.

ODU opens its home schedule at S.B. Ballard Stadium with Hampton the following weekend. The Monarchs are 5-0 all-time against the Pirates, as the two schools last played in 2016, a 54-21 ODU victory.

The Monarchs travel to Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 18 to take on the Flames. Liberty went 10-1 in 2020 and defeated Coastal Carolina 37-34 in the Mortgage Cure Bowl and was ranked No. 17 in the final Associated Press poll.

Continuing the theme of road games followed by a home game, ODU returns home on Saturday, Sept. 18 to take on Buffalo. This is also the first meeting between the Monarchs and the Bulls.

Buffalo went 6-1 in 2020, with their only loss in the MAC Championship game to Ball State. They finished their season with a 17-10 win in the Camellia Bowl over Marshall and were ranked No. 25 in the final AP poll.

The Monarchs open Conference USA play on Saturday, Oct. 2 at UTEP. This will be the third time ODU will play in El Paso, and the fourth time overall. ODU is 2-1 all-time against the Miners.

ODU will play consecutive away games for the only time all season, as the Monarchs travel to Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 9. Marshall will be led by first year head coach, Charles Huff.

The Monarchs return home on Saturday, Oct. 16 to take on Western Kentucky.

ODU has a bye on Saturday, Oct. 23 and will stay in Norfolk on Saturday, Oct. 30 to host Louisiana Tech.

This will be just the second meeting between ODU and LA Tech. ODU won the first meeting in memorable fashion, 30-27 in overtime, on a Taylor Heinicke touchdown pass to David Washington.

The Monarchs hit the road again on Saturday, Nov. 6 as they travel to Miami to take on FIU. The Panthers played a truncated schedule in 2020 and went 0-5.

ODU returns home on Saturday, Nov. 13 as Florida Atlantic comes to Norfolk. FAU went 5-4 in 2020 under first-year head coach Willie Taggart.

Old Dominion will travel to Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 20 for the road finale.

On Saturday, Nov. 27 the Monarchs host Charlotte in the season finale. ODU holds a 3-2 series advantage against the 49ers.

2021 ODU football schedule

Date Opponent Location Time 9/3 Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. TBA 9/11 Hampton Norfolk, Va. TBA 9/18 Liberty Lynchburg, Va. TBA 9/25 Buffalo Norfolk, Va. TBA 10/2 UTEP El Paso, Texas TBA 10/9 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. TBA 10/16 WKU Norfolk, Va. TBA 10/30 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. TBA 11/6 FIU Miami, Fla. TBA 11/13 Florida Atlantic Norfolk, Va. TBA 11/20 Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA 11/27 Charlotte Norfolk, Va. TBA

*Dates subject to change due to TV

