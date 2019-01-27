ODU five-game win streak snapped at UTSA, 74-73

ODU (16-6, 6-3 C-USA) saw an 18-point second half lead evaporate at UTSA (12-9, 6-2 C-USA), as the Roadrunners closed the contest on a 25-6 run to claim a 74-73 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center. The loss snapped ODU’s five game win-streak. The Monarchs have won 14 of its last 17 contests.

An Ahmad Caver jumper gave the Monarchs their largest lead of the contest, 67-49, with 4:43 remaining in regulation, before UTSA closed the contest on a 25-6 run. UTSA’s Keaton Wallace’s ninth three-pointer of the ballgame with 15-seconds to play that proved to be the game-winner.

B.J. Stith paced the Monarchs, going for his eighth double-double of the season, in a 23 point and 12 rebound performance. Ahmad Caver also recorded a double-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Xavier Green matched his career high of 17 points, to go along with five rebounds.

For the game, ODU held advantages for points in the paint (26-12), rebounds (45-35) and blocked shots (6-1).

The Monarchs claimed a 40-36 at halftime, as Stith (17 points), Caver (10 points) and Green (9 points) combined for 36 of ODU’s 40 points. Old Dominion held a 14-6 advantage for points in the paint in the opening 20 minutes.

Old Dominion will return home to the Ted Constant Convocation Center for its next game on Thursday, Jan. 31, when the Monarchs welcome North Texas for a 7:00 p.m. start. Thursday night’s contest will be televised by Stadium.