ODU downs Virginia Wesleyan in exhibition, 83-54

ODU downed Virginia Wesleyan by an 83-54 score on Thursday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. Ahmad Caver led the way with 28 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Caver went 3-5 from deep and 13-17 from the free-throw line on his way to a game-high in points.
ODU held a 33-26 lead at the half behind a half-high 12 points from Caver.
The Monarchs pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Marlins 50-28. For the game, ODU’s bench outscored Virginia Wesleyan’s 27-11.
Also in double figures for the Monarchs was B.J. Stith, who had 11 points and six rebounds. The Monarchs held a 15-7 advantage for assists for the contest.
Old Dominion will tipoff the 2018-19 regular season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 6 against Navy at 7:00 p.m. The game will stream live on C-USA TV.
