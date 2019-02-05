ODU Basketball: Ticha Penicheiro to be inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

ODU basketball legend Ticha Penicheiro will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2019, the organization announced on Monday evening.

Penicheiro becomes the fourth player from Old Dominion and the sixth Monarch to be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. She joins Anne Donovan (Class of 1999), Nancy Lieberman (1999), head coach Marianne Stanley (2002), Inge Nissen (2012) and current head coach Nikki McCray (2012).

During her ODU career from 1994 to 1998, Penicheiro recorded 1,304 points (23rd all-time), 939 assists (2nd all-time) and 591 steals (1st all-time). A two-time All-American, Penicheiro led ODU to the 1997 NCAA championship game, as well as four straight CAA titles.

The Portugal native also became ODU’s second winner of the prestigious Wade Trophy and the first international player to win this honor. Penicheiro won the honor following her remarkable senior campaign in 1997-98, in which she averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 steals.

Penicheiro went on to have an illustrious WNBA career, playing most of her career with the Sacramento Monarchs. She was a four-time All-Star and two-time All-WNBA First Team selection and won the 2005 WNBA championship with Sacramento.

Penicheiro currently ranks second all-time in WNBA history in career assists and, in 2016, was named in the WNBA Top 20@20, a list of the league’s top 20 players of all-time in celebration of the WNBA’s twentieth anniversary.

Related

Shop Google