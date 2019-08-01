ODU basketball releases 2019-2020 schedule

ODU basketball coach Jeff Jones announced his team’s entire schedule for the 2019-20 season. The Monarchs are coming off a 26-9 (13-5 C-USA) season, in which they won the Conference USA regular season and tournament, earning the program’s first bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

“I’m excited about the opportunity the schedule presents. It features in state rivals James Madison, George Mason, William and Mary, VCU and Richmond, a great trip to the Cayman Islands and at Northeastern and Illinois,” Jones said. “It will be a challenging non-conference schedule as we prepare for another hard fought Conference USA season.”

ODU’s upcoming schedule is highlighted by seven opponents who participated in postseason play a season ago.

The Monarchs schedule entails a total of 31 regular season games plus one home exhibition contest against Christopher Newport on Oct. 30. Including the exhibition game, Old Dominion will take on five in-state schools, three of which will be played at home. ODU’s schedule is comprised of 13 non-conference showdowns and 18 conference clashes. On Dec. 14, the Monarchs will travel to Champaign to take on Illinois of the Big Ten.

Old Dominion will compete in the 2019 Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 25-27. ODU’s first game of the event will be against George Mason on Nov. 25. The following day, the Monarchs will take on either Washington State or Nebraska. Loyola Chicago, New Mexico State, Colorado State and South Florida round out the remaining teams for the Cayman Islands Classic. Contact the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation for travel, hotel and ticket information for the Cayman Islands Classic at 757-683-6963.

Coach Jones was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2018-19. In the past five seasons, Jones has compiled a 122-49 overall record, which marks the 20th most wins in Division I during that period and most within the C-USA. In conference play over the past five seasons, Jones’ Monarchs are 65-25, which ranks first in the league.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2019-20 season at www.ynottix.com. Current season ticket holders can renew their seats online through their ticket account at this time. Renewal information will be mailed to current season ticket holders within the next 7-10 days. New customers can purchase online or by calling the ODU Ticket Office at 757-683-4444.

2019-20 OLD DOMINION MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Oct. 30: vs. Christopher Newport (Exhibition)

Nov. 5: at Northern Iowa

Nov. 10: vs. Saint Joseph’s

Nov. 13: vs. Loyola Maryland

Nov. 16: at Northeastern

Nov. 20: vs. JMU

Nov. 25: vs. George Mason (Cayman Islands Classic) #

Nov. 26: vs. Washington State/Nebraska (Cayman Islands Classic) #

Nov. 27: vs. TBD (Cayman Islands Classic) #

Dec. 3: at William & Mary

Dec. 7: at VCU

Dec. 14: at Illinois

Dec. 18: vs. Richmond

Dec. 22: vs. UMES

Jan. 2: vs. Middle Tennessee

Jan. 4: vs. UAB

Jan. 11: at Charlotte

Jan. 16: at WKU

Jan. 18: at Marshall

Jan. 20: vs. Charlotte

Jan. 23: vs. FIU

Jan. 25: vs. FAU

Jan. 30: at Southern Miss

Feb. 1: at LA Tech

Feb. 6: vs. UTSA

Feb. 8: vs. UTEP

Feb. 13: at Rice

Feb. 15: at North Texas

Feb. 22: C-USA Regular Season Game*

Feb. 27: C-USA Regular Season Game*

March 1: C-USA Regular Season Game*

March 4: C-USA Regular Season Game*

March 7: C-USA Regular Season Game*

March 11-14: C-USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas

Home Games in Bold

= Games will be played in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

* = ODU will only play on four of the five designated dates, which will complete the regular season slate. Two of the four games will be at home and the other two will be on the road. This portion of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

