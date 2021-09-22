October programs from Augusta County Parks and Recreation

Here’s the scoop on what’s happening in October at Augusta County Parks and Recreation.

Senior Activities

Medicare Workshop: Ages 25+

Have you found that choosing the right Medicare coverage for you can be overwhelming? Whether you have Medicare or are trying to understand the various parts, we can help! During this educational session, you will learn about: parts of Medicare A, B, C and D, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage and when to enroll in Medicare. All of your questions will be answered to help you have a better understanding of Medicare. Now is the time to consider all your options. Making an informed Medicare choice is empowering. This is an informational workshop only and is designed to be a safe, non-threating way to get information on important Medicare topics. No Medicare plans can be purchased during the workshop. Instructor is Paul Pellicane of Pell Insurance Solutions. Register by Sept. 30.

Thursday, Oct. 7

10 a.m.-12 noon

FREE, pre-registration required

AARP Smart Driver: Ages 50+

AARP Smart Driver is a driver improvement course specially designed for motorists age fifty and older to help drivers refine existing skills and develop safe, defensive driving techniques. Graduates of the course may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums (check with your insurance agent to determine eligibility). Instructor is Kati Mole from AARP. Register by October 12.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$20 (AARP members); $25 (non-AARP members)

Dementia Basics – The Important Stuff: Ages 45+

Once you have a diagnosis there are some very specific things you need to know about the person with the diagnosis. This information will save you time and frustration for the future especially in regards to assisting with behavioral changes and further assist if a placement option is required. Instructor is Sharon DeBoever. Register by Oct. 21.

Thursday, Oct. 28

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

FREE, pre-registration required

Trips

Wohlfahrt Haus: Ages 50+

Join parks & rec for a trip to Wohlfahrt Haus to see Christmas in the Mountains, a magical Christmas story set at the Kringle Lodge. The cast will dazzle you as they pull out all stops to keep Santa and Christmas on the calendar. Songs from old and new, this fun-filled production also features a breathtaking Nativity that is sure to put the entire family in the Christmas Spirit. Fee includes transportation, lunch and show. Register by Nov. 12.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

$95/person

Community Education

Virginia Department of Veterans Services: Ages 20+

Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) connects Virginia’s veterans and their families to federal and state benefits, support, quality care and recognition they have earned. Eligibility for most federal and state benefits are based on discharge from active military service under other than dishonorable conditions. Active service means full-time service as a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, or as a commissioned officer of the public health service, the Environmental Services Administration, or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Current and former members of the Selected Reserve may be eligible for certain benefits, such as home loan guaranties and education, if they meet time-in-service and other criteria. Men and women veterans with similar service are entitled to the same federal and state veteran’s benefits. Please note that this class provides an overview of what the VDVS Staunton Benefits office can provide in assistance to Veterans and their families. There will be no individual benefits discussed during class but time will be provided for questions. Instructor is Shannon Mowery from VDVS. Register by Oct. 1.

Friday, Oct. 8

10 a.m.-12 noon

FREE, pre-registration required

NRA Home Firearm Safety: Ages 18+

This is a five-hour course for safe gun handling that is conducted in the classroom only. Students are taught NRA’s three rules for safe gun handling, primary causes of firearms accidents, firearm parts, how to load and unload certain action types, ammunition components, cleaning, care, safe storage of firearms and ammunition and the benefits of becoming an active participant in the shooting sports. Students will receive a course completion certificate. Safety comes before all else. This class will meet requirements for the Virginia Concealed Carry Permit. Instructor also has extensive knowledge of the Criminal and Civil Liabilities pertaining to CCW Permit holders while carrying concealed and if you are forced to defend yourself with your firearm. Please do not bring guns to class. Instructor is Jim Wood, NRA Certified Instructor. Register at least one week before start of class.

Thursday, Oct. 14

5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

$85/person

Saturday, Oct. 23

1 p.m.-6 p.m.

$85/person (women only)

Utah Nonresident Concealed Carry: Ages 21+

The Utah Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) is one of the most sought-after permits because with it law-abiding citizens may legally carry a firearm concealed in 39 states. The Utah CFP course is classroom based and taught by NRA certified & Utah BCI certified instructors. Course instruction includes the following topics: Utah criminal and traffic code, U.S. federal firearms regulations, BCI administration policy, practical and legal considerations and more. Although this is NOT a live fire course and range time is not required, participants are encouraged to cultivate their marksmanship skills by scheduling one-on-one firearms training at the range with a qualified instructor. Class cost includes a course completion certificate, instruction on obtaining your FBI fingerprinting (which is required by the Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification) and passport photo service to help expedite the submitting of your application. Each course participant packet contains course handouts of material covered, a blue FBI fingerprint card and a Utah Non-Resident CFP application. Any U.S. citizen may apply for a non-resident Utah CFP after taking this required course. Before applying for the Utah CFP, you must obtain a concealed carry permit from your home state. Once applying for the Utah CFP a criminal background check will be conducted. Please do not bring guns to class. Instructor is Jim Wood, NRA & Utah BCI Certified Instructor. Register by Oct. 12.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

$100/person

Youth

Cheerleading by Stretch-n-Grow: Ages 3+

The Stretch-n-Grow Cheerleading program is designed to teach the fundamental skills needed for cheerleading routines. Participants will learn arm motions, jumps and cheers needed to perform cheerleading skills. The classes will also emphasize the importance of regular exercise as a lifetime habit, as well as teach stretching and exercises to increase flexibility. Each child will receive a set of pompoms and a routine booklet during the first class (cost included in registration fee). Children should be dressed appropriately for exercise. Instructor is Stephanie Taylor. Register by Oct. 6.

Wednesday, Oct. 13-Nov. 17

Time varies

Fee varies per age

Sporting Clays Learn-To-Shoot: Ages 8+

Never shot clay targets and want to try? Come out to The Flying Rabbit Sporting Clays in Mount Crawford to learn the basics of sporting clay shooting! Participants will learn the basic fundamentals of clay target shooting including safe firearm handling, proper stance and gun mount. Cost includes instruction, gun rental, ammunition and clays. Please dress for the weather (wear layers if possible); class will go on during light rain, but will be cancelled for heavy rain or lightening. All equipment and safety gear will be provided. Any participant under age 18 must have a parent present at all times. Instructor is Danny Harding or Tracy Harding. Register by Oct. 15.

Saturday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. to 12 noon

$50/person