Oceanside aces: A new study ranks Norfolk as a top U.S. city for golfers

This summer, if you’re looking for a great round of golf, head on down to Virginia Beach. A new study just ranked Norfolk as the 19th best U.S. city for golfers, scoring the city a 54.5 out of a possible 100 points. Points were allotted based on factors like ranking and proximity of local golf courses, presence of golf-friendly weather, and general costs of living.

Norfolk wasn’t the only city to make the top of the list. The nearby city of Chesapeake earned the #22 spot, scoring a close 54.1 out of a 100 possible points. However, both of these Virginian cities made up the only two cities north of the Carolinas on the list. The vast majority of the top spots were split among various Southwestern cities, which likely earned high scores for their yearlong sunny golf weather. Northerners looking to live in a golf-friendly city without completely abandoning their region might want to consider these southern Virginia cities as the perfect middle-ground.

So where exactly are the best courses for golfers in the Norfolk area?

The top course in the area is likely the Sewell Point Golf Course, a course owned by the Navy but open to the general public. Sewell Point features a challenging 71-par course with a famous Donald Ross design that was built out in 1927. You don’t have to be in the Navy to book a tee time there, and it is definitely a great place for novices to book a few lessons at the pro shop. Another top course is the Ocean View golf course, which lives up to its name with beautiful seafront views.

It’s worth noting that the Ocean View golf course is managed by Virginia Beach Golf Management, an organization which offers centralized management for five courses and additional driving ranges around the Norfolk area. Golf enthusiasts living in the Norfolk area can check out Virginia Beach Golf Management’s website to learn about booking tee times, finding pro shops, and scheduling lessons. Surely, Norfolk’s abundance of centralized golf resources set Norfolk apart among other top American cities for golfers.

Whether you live in Virginia and are looking for a weekend golf getaway or are looking to move to Norfolk to golf all the time, the city certainly has a lot to offer on and off the green. To learn more about how Norfolk and Chesapeake received their top ratings for golf cities, check out the study here.

