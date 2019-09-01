O’Brien, Janssen claim bronze at World Rowing Championships

Published Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019, 4:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Former UVA standout rowers Kristine O’Brien (2013) and Inge Janssen (2010) each claimed bronze medals at the 2019 World Rowing Championships this weekend in Linz Ottensheim, Austria.

O’Brien and the United States posted a time of 6:01.930 in the women’s eight to finish third behind New Zealand (5:56.910) and Australia (5:59.630). The bronze medal qualified the American women’s eight for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. O’Brien has earned four medals (two gold, one silver and one bronze) at the world championships since 2015.

Janssen helped The Netherlands to a bronze medal in the women’s quad. China won the event at 6:34.650, followed by Poland (6:36.590) and The Netherlands (6:36.620). Janssen and The Netherlands qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with their podium finish. She also earned gold in the women’s quad at the 2017 World Championships and silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Former UVA standouts Christine Roper (2011), Susanne Grainger (2013) and Hannah Osborne (2014) also competed at the world championships. Roper and Grainger helped Canada (6:03.040) to a fourth-place finish in the women’s eight, qualifying the Canadians for Tokyo, while Osborne and New Zealand (6:46.550) finished fifth in the women’s quad. New Zealand also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s quad.

Full results for the 2019 World Rowing Championships are online at worldrowing.com.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.