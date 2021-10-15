Obenshain, Runion to bring DMV Connect program to Bridgewater

State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) and Del. Chris Runion (R- Weyers Cave) are partnering with the Virginia DMV to host a DMV Connect program at Arey Hall in Bridgewater Oct. 25-27.

Services will be by appointment only and priority will be given to residents of the 26th Senate District and 25th House District. Appointments will be available in 15-minute increments from 9am until Noon and 1pm until 4pm each day.

“Even with DMV offices starting to reopen on a walk-in basis, our constituents need to be able to efficiently access DMV services, and I am proud that Del. Runion and I were able to partner with the Town of Bridgewater to bring the DMV Connect program back to our districts,” Obenshain said.

“I am happy to be partnering with my colleague, Sen. Mark Obenshain, and the Town of Bridgewater to increase DMV access to the people of our community. DMV Connect does great work to increase access to many DMV services, and I am proud that we were able to bring it to our community,” said Runion.

DMV Connect can assist individuals with driver’s licenses, REAL ID, i.d. cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titling, address changes, vehicle registration and other essential services. Road testing and vital records requests cannot be accommodated at a DMV Connect program.

More information can be found at the DMV Connect website.

Individuals can call Sen. Obenshain’s office at 540-437-1451 thru Oct. 25 to make their appointment. Appointments may also be made directly online at www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointments.aspx.