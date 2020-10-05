Obenshain, Runion announce DMV Connect program in Bridgewater

State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) and Del. Chris Runion (R-Weyers Cave) are partnering with the Virginia DMV to host a DMV Connect program at Arey Hall in Bridgewater Oct. 19-21.

Services will be by appointment only and priority will be given to residents of the 26th Senate District and 25th House District.

Appointments will be available in 15-minute increments from 9 a.m. until moon and 1-4 p.m. each day.

“We have heard from many constituents that they are unable to schedule DMV appointments for two months or more. These delays are a result of the governor’s lockdown and unwillingness to fully re-open DMV offices across the Commonwealth. Citizens need to be able to efficiently access DMV services, and I am proud that Del. Runion and I were able to partner with the Town of Bridgewater to bring the DMV Connect program to our districts, “ Obenshain said.

DMV Connect can assist individuals with driver’s licenses, REAL ID, i.d. cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titling, address changes, vehicle registration and other essential services.

Road testing and vital records requests cannot be accommodated at a DMV Connect program.

More information can be found at the DMV Connect website.

Individuals can call Sen. Obenshain’s office at 540-437-1451 through Oct. 16 to make their appointment.

