Oak Grove Theater shutters for 2020 season: Will offer free videos, more online

Oak Grove Theater announced this week that it will not have a live performance season in 2020, opting instead to offer a virtual season featuring a video tour of the Grove, history, tall tales, short plays and music.

The Augusta County outdoor theater traces its first season back to 1954.

Production is under way on the video series, which will be made available for free.

Supporters who have already purchased season tickets will be receiving a letter/email about donation and refund options.

For notifications of “Behind the Season” free releases, be sure to like or follow Oak Grove on Facebook and keep tabs on the theater company’s website.

