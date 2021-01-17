Nye endorses Andria McClellan in Democratic Party lieutenant governor race

Former Second District Congressman Glenn Nye announced his endorsement of Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“Andria is an extraordinary local government leader who represents an area with the world’s largest naval base and one of the greatest concentrations of military service members, veterans, and their families. She listens and understands the needs of those serving our country and those who support them. She is adept at building coalitions that leverage federal, state and local resources to benefit her community,” Nye said. “We need her experience, not only in local government but also as an entrepreneur, a mom and a non-profit leader, as our next Lieutenant Governor.”

Glenn Nye served one term in Congress representing the Second District, from 2009-2011. Before his service in Congress, he was a U.S. Foreign Service officer. Currently, he serves as the president and CEO of the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress.

“I want to thank Congressman Nye for his endorsement and support. In Congress, he proved himself to be a fierce advocate for service members, their families and our veterans through his leadership on both the Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committees,” McClellan said. “In 2009, he championed to passage a bill providing benefits for small businesses hiring vets returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Throughout his career of service, he has worked hard for Virginia families – as will I – and I’m proud to have his endorsement.”

The current Second District congresswoman, Elaine Luria, endorsed McClellan in December.

