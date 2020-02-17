NXT builds to future with solid ‘Takeover: Portland’
Adam Cole still stands tall as NXT champ after “Takeover: Portland,” but the big story coming out of the event is … we get more Ciampa-Gargano.
The outside interference from Johnny Gargano that helped Cole retain in the main event against former NXT champ Tommaso Ciampa sets up another installment in the Ciampa-Gargano feud that produced the best series of matches in WWE in years.
There was a little buzzkill with the finish at the end of a classic match between Cole and Ciampa. The storyline going in revolved around how Ciampa had never lost the NXT title, which he’d had to surrender after going on the shelf to have neck surgery last March.
That put a planned Ciampa-Gargano main-roster feud on the outs.
Which may have been for the good of both performers. This time last year, NXT was still a WWE Network exclusive, and now the brand has weekly exposure to a much wider base of fans on USA as part of the Wednesday Night Wars.
And after a brief run of more Vince McMahon-style booking, NXT is back to its roots in terms of presentation, as was evident with last night’s “Takeover: Portland,” which felt more like a New Japan show with longer, methodically-paced, athletically-logical matches featuring numerous near-falls and false finishes.
The other headline match, pitting Gargano and former NXT champ Finn Balor, played out to an emotional climax, with Balor getting the fall, and an ostensible claim to be the new #1 contender for Cole.
You’ll note that none of the four top guys is north of 200 pounds, which would have them getting buried by McMahon on his “Raw” and “Smackdown” brands in favor of bigger “bohemoths,” as he was known to call them back when he was a play-by-play guy on the company’s broadcasts.
Bigger isn’t always better.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.