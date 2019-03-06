NWSL rosters feature 10 UVA women’s soccer alums

Ten UVA women’s soccer alumns appear on the rosters across six of the National Women’s Soccer League’s nine teams.

Preseason games for NWSL teams begin this week with the Houston Dash taking the pitch for the first game on March 7. The regular season begins on Saturday, April 13.

The Utah Royals roster features three former players with defender Becky Sauerbrunn, midfielder Makenzy Doniak and forward Brittany Ratcliffe. A pair of teams feature two former Hoos each with midfielders Morgan Brian and Danielle Colaprico for the Chicago Red Stars, and midfielders Betsy Brandon and Veronica Latsko with the Houston Dash. Three rosters feature a single player each with Meghan Cox picked up in the preseason by the Washington Spirit, Kristen McNabb with the Seattle Reign and Emily Sonnett with the Portland Thorns.

Brandon is the most recent Virginia player taken in the NWSL Draft as she was the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NWSL Draft in January. The Cavaliers have had a player taken in every NWSL Draft since the inception of the league.

UVA women’s soccer alums on NWSL rosters

Chicago Red Stars

Morgan Brian

Danielle Colaprico

Houston Dash

Betsy Brandon

Veronica Latsko

Portland Thorns

Emily Sonnett

Seattle Reign

Kristen McNabb

Utah Royals

Becky Sauerbrunn

Makenzy Doniak

Brittany Ratcliffe

Washington Spirit

Meghan Cox

