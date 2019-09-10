NSU Basketball Tip-Off Weekend set for Oct. 4-5

The Norfolk State basketball program will hold its third annual tip-off weekend on Oct. 4-5 that will include its annual Tip-Off Dinner and Spartan Madness.

The seventh annual Tip-Off Dinner, featuring guest speakers Seth Greenberg of ESPN and former NBA Rookie of the Year Damon Stoudamire, will take place on Friday, Oct. 4. Then on Saturday night, Oct. 5, the basketball program will hold Spartan Madness inside Joseph Echols Hall.

Tickets for both events will be available beginning on Thursday. They can be purchased online at www.NSUSpartansTickets.com or in person at the NSU Ticket Office between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, tickets can also be purchased at the basketball coaches offices in Echols.

Greenberg and Stoudamire will highlight the program’s Tip-Off Dinner at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4. Greenberg is a current college basketball analyst for ESPN and the former head coach of Virginia Tech. He will be making his second straight appearance at the dinner. A 13-year NBA veteran, Stoudamire was the No. 7 pick in the 1995 NBA Draft and the 1995-96 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Tickets for the dinner cost $75 per person and include dinner and access to raffle prizes. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 30. Table packages are also available for $750. The Sheraton Norfolk Waterside is located at 777 Waterside Drive. For more information on the dinner, contact assistant coach Jamal Brown at gbrown@nsu.edu or 615-483-2318.

Spartan Madness will take place on Oct. 5 beginning at 7 p.m. at Echols Hall featuring Izzy the DJ. Doors open at 6 p.m. Both basketball teams will be introduced, and they will also take part in separate 3-point shooting contests. The Norfolk State men will engage in a crowd favorite, the dunk contest.

Each team will compete in an intrasquad scrimmage for a first glimpse of their 2019-20 squads. One fan will also get the chance to win $20,000 in a contest.

Tickets for Spartans Madness are $5. For more information about the event, contact assistant coach C.J. Clemons at clclemons@nsu.edu or 757-823-2693.

All proceeds benefit men’s basketball summer school initiatives.

