NRCS seeking proposals for innovative projects to tackle conservation challenges

Published Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020, 6:30 am

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting proposals through June 29 for national Conservation Innovation Grants focused on water reuse, water quality, air quality, energy and wildlife habitat.

This competitive grants program supports development, testing and research for conservation technologies, practices, systems and approaches on private lands. Conservation Innovation Grants have helped spur new tools and technologies to conserve natural resources, build resilience in producers’ operations and improve their bottom lines.

This year will be the first time the agency is offering water reuse as a priority.

All U.S.-based non-Federal entities and individuals are eligible to apply for $15 million in funding offered through the National CIG program.

Grantees must provide a minimum one to one match on project funding. Complete funding announcement information is available on the Conservation Innovation Grants web page.

This announcement of program funding is distinct from the $25 million announced on March 12 for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials (a separate CIG component created in the 2018 Farm Bill that includes a Soil Health Demonstration Trial).

While state NRCS offices can also fund their own CIG projects, Virginia will not offer funding for state-level grants in 2020.

