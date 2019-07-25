Novelist Karen A. Chase to read at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with novelist Karen A. Chase on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Chase’s debut historical novel, Carrying Independence, was released earlier this summer. This event is free to attend.

About the Book: In 1776, with pressure mounting to join the American Revolution, an intrepid young Post rider, Nathaniel Marten, accepts the task of carrying the sole copy of the Declaration of Independence to seven congressmen unable to attend the formal signing. British generals and double-crossing spies are eager to capture both him and the document so they can divide the colonies already weakened by war. Through encounters with well-known original founding fathers and mothers, and by witnessing the effects of the Revolution on ordinary Americans, Nathaniel must learn that independence—for himself, for those he loves, and for the country—is not granted, it’s chosen.

About the Author: Karen A. Chase is an author and photographer, and a Daughter of the American Revolution with the Commonwealth Chapter in Virginia. Her first novel,Carrying Independence, is historical fiction about the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and was the runner up in the William Faulkner unpublished novel competition. Her first book, Bonjour 40: A Paris Travel Log, garnered seven independent publishing awards. Karen will be a Virginia Foundation for the Humanities fellow for the 2019-2020 academic year, with full residency at the Library of Virginia. Originally from Canada, Karen is now chasing histories from Richmond, Virginia.

About New Dominion Bookshop: Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

