Novant Health UVA Health System amends visitation guidelines for acute care facilities

Novant Health UVA Health System is expanding visitation guidelines for its three acute care facilities.

Effective Thursday, visiting hours for approved visitors will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center.

Visitation for COVID-19 positive patients or persons under investigation for COVID-19 remains limited to those meeting specific criteria, such as end-of-life situations, those requiring guardianship and those with other special circumstances. However, policy updates for specific departments are as follows:

Emergency department pediatric patients are now permitted two parents or guardians to accompany them during their stay. Adult ED patients may have one designated visitor.

Patients admitted to inpatient care areas may have two healthy adult visitors during visiting hours.

Inpatient behavioral health patients at Prince William Medical Center may have one visitor at a time between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Laboring mothers may designate two healthy adults to support them during their stay. Visiting hour restrictions do not apply to these visitors.

Adult patients in outpatient areas (e.g., imaging, clinics and other ambulatory care areas) may have one visitor accompany them as needed for support. Pediatric patients in outpatient areas may be accompanied by two adults.

Additionally, in accordance with Virginia House Bill 2162, a person with a disability who requires assistance has the right to identify a “designated support person” to accompany them during their admission. If care lasts longer than 24 hours, the patient may designate more than one designated support person.

All previously communicated visitation guidelines remain in place:

Visitors must be 18 years or older.

Visitors will need to get their temperature taken and pass COVID-19 screening questions each time they enter a Novant Health UVA Health System facility. Visitors not meeting screening requirements will not be allowed to enter Novant Health UVA Health System facilities.

Approved visitors will be required to wear a mask the entire time they are in a Novant Health UVA Health System facility.

Surgical patients can continue to have one designated visitor to accompany them on the day of surgery.

As a reminder, all Novant Health UVA Health System visitors should remain with the patient in the facility. If the patient leaves the department for medical imaging, testing or surgery, the visitor should remain in the patient’s assigned room with their mask on or return to their vehicle until the patient returns. Common areas and waiting areas should be avoided, and cafeterias are currently closed to visitors for seated dining.

For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System, visit NovantHealthUVA.org.

