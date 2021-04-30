Novant Health UVA Health System acute care facilities receive ‘A’ grades for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group

Novant Health UVA Health System, an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient services and medical centers in northern and central Virginia, was awarded three ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing hospitals’ efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer healthcare. This recognition comes on the heels of the three ‘A’ grades Novant Health UVA Health System earned in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

For spring 2021, Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Culpeper Medical Center were all awarded ’A’ grades. Novant Health UVA Health System was in the top third of hospitals nationwide – and among only 33 hospitals in the state of Virginia – to receive ‘A’ safety grades.

“We’re honored to receive system-wide recognition from The Leapfrog Group for consecutive grading periods,” said Al Pilong, chief executive officer, Novant Health UVA Health System.

“This recognition proves the continued resiliency of our team members, physicians and advanced practice providers and their dedication to patient safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pilong added. “It is an honor to see our team’s commitment to safety and quality recognized and have all three medical centers named among the safest hospitals in the United States.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer, The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Novant Health UVA Health System shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To view the Novant Health UVA Health System scores as they compare nationally and locally, visit the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade website at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

To see other awards, recognitions and certifications for Novant Health UVA Health System’s facilities, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/safety.

