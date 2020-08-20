Novak Djokovic confirms U.S. Open participation

The prospect of star players participating in the upcoming U.S. Open remains hugely up in the air, which makes it an ideal topic for casino online enthusiasts to gamble on.

However, the odds for male number 1 player Novak Djokovic making an appearance in the said tournament is no longer a point of argument, as he confirmed he is booking a flight for New York to play in the tournament.

However, Djokovic made no secret of his disapproval of the U.S. Tennis Association’s special arrangements for the Grand Slam event. The steps in question were taken by the U.S. tennis regulatory authority to minimize the health risk posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiatives include allowing a smaller size of player entourage than usual, which particularly irked the Serbian.

Djokovic, who had recovered from the virus recently, said that it was not an easy decision to make considering the limitations imposed by the preventive measures. But, the thrill of participation gave him the motivation to overlook those restraints and get back on the court.

When Will the U.S. Open Start?

According to current plans, the U.S. Open will commence on August 31 and it will be organized behind closed doors, which has become some sort of a norm for sporting events in the pandemic hit world.

Prior to that, the Western & Southern Open will take place in Cincinnati. The latter tournament will start on August 22 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

What Has Novak Djokovic Said About Playing In the U.S. Open?

In a recent statement, Djokovic said that he knows the tournament will not be business as usual this time around with special safety protocols in place. He also admits that these protocols are indispensable to ensure the safety of everyone involved and for the general populace of New York.

Despite all these abnormalities, he has trained hard to reshape his body into full fitness. He feels that he is mentally and physically ready to cope with the adversities of the current situation.

He has gone through all mandatory medical checkups to ensure that he has fully recovered from the virus and poses no threat of transmission to other people.

He misses playing tennis, so he can’t wait to pick up the racket and defend his status as the best player on the planet.

Bianca Andreescu Pulls Out

In the meantime, defending U.S. Open women’s champion Bianca Andreescu has announced that she has withdrawn from the tournament. She claims the pandemic has hindered her preparation and she is not currently fit for professional matches.

Anfreescu, who had stunned the world last year by claiming her first Grand Slam title beating the legendary Serena Williams, took to Instagram explaining her decision. She wrote that she has taken this decision with her long term fitness in mind.

She wasn’t able to train properly because of the pandemic, and she feels she is not in the right shape to compete professionally. She points out that it wasn’t easy for her to return to the tournament where she touched a career milestone.

But, it was a compromise she was forced to make considering the present circumstances.

Adreescu is yet to make a competitive appearance following the knee injury she had sustained in the WTA finals last October. After a lengthy injury lay-off, she was supposed to play in the Credit One Bank Invitational back in June.

But, she didn’t attend the competition as she deemed it unsafe to fly back then.

Are There Any Other Absentees?

Bianca Andreescu is not the only player to sit out the U.S. Open this year. Rafael Nadal, who was the men’s champions last year, chose not to catch a New York-bound plane.

Nadal and Andreescu’s absence means this year’s competition will not feature any of the reigning men’s and women’s champions.

Unfortunately, the list of high-profile absentees does not end here. Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer, who has five U.S. Open trophies in his personal honors cabinet, was ruled out earlier as he had to undergo a knee operation.

Ashleigh Barty, the current number 1 in female rankings, has also expressed her disinterest in flying to New York because of the pandemic.

Travelling at distant places in this time does involve significant risk. Anyone stepping into a plane currently would be making a huge gamble. But, unlike gry kasynowe games, the gamble might not worth be taking. That’s why many players are feeling reluctant to play in the U.S. Open this year.

Story by Dennis Hamming

