Notre Dame gets to UVA ace Andrew Abbott, piles it on late in 10-5 win over ‘Hoos

Notre Dame took the lead in the fourth and piled it on late in a 10-5 win over Virginia in a series opener at Disharoon Park on Friday.

The ‘Hoos (7-6, 2-5 ACC) led 4-2 after a four-spot in the third, on a two-run double from Nic Kent and RBI singles from Zack Gelof and Brendan Rivoli.

The 25th-ranked Irish (5-2, 5-2 ACC) responded with three runs in the top of the fourth off UVA starter Andrew Abbott (1-3, 3.18 ERA), who was touched up for six runs, four earned, in 4.1 innings.

Notre Dame relievers Liam Simon and Joe Sheridan held UVA to two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings of work.

The middle game of the three-game set against Notre Dame is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

Virginia will send righthander Griff McGarry (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 11 BB, 24 SO) to the mound and he will be opposed by lefty John Michael Bertrand (1-0, 4.22 ERA, 10.2 IP, 4 BB, 12 SO).

