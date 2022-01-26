Notice of Funding Availability through the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund

The City of Charlottesville has issued a Notice of Funding Availability for $750,000 available through the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund for affordable housing-related projects.

The primary purpose of the CAHF is to provide financial resources to address the affordable housing needs of individuals and families who live or work in the city by promoting, preserving and producing quality, long-term affordable housing options; providing housing related services to low-income and moderate-income households; and providing support for organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households.

Program information and applications are available on the city’s website here.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Feb. 18.