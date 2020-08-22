Notice of Award for Albemarle County Circuit Court Monuments Removal project
Albemarle County announced Friday the Notice of Award for the Albemarle County Circuit Court Monuments Removal project.
This solicitation for work followed the Board of Supervisors action on Aug. 6 to adopt the resolution to remove At Ready, the two cannons, and the stack of cannonballs located at Court Square.
As required by state code, the Board then initiated a 30-day offer period for the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield, which runs through Sept. 5.
More information about the removal will be announced in early September.
