Not surprising, but still, official: 2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

MLB notified teams today that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled.

The news had been expected for several weeks with MLB itself not scheduled to get its 2020 season under way until July 25.

Still stings.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner said. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

“While we won’t be playing at The Diamond in 2020, your Flying Squirrels’ family remains dedicated to brightening this summer and beyond,” Richmond Flying Squirrels President & Managing General Partner Lou DiBella said. “With the help of our fans, sponsors and the Richmond community, we’ll be back as strong as ever. Spring will come again in full bloom, and there will be baseball in RVA! Together, we will make Opening Day 2021 an unforgettable celebration. Until we meet again, stay safe, friends, and continue to have funn and go nuts.“

Details on exchanging 2020 Flying Squirrels tickets can be found here.

“The Hillcats are extremely disappointed to not play baseball and provide our community with the tremendous experiences we had planned for 2020,” Lynchburg Hillcats President and General Manager Chris Jones said. “We would like to graciously thank our corporate sponsors, season seat members, fans, and the city of Lynchburg for the constant support. We look forward to seeing everyone back at Bank of the James Stadium in April of 2021 and we thank all those on the front lines who ensure the safety of our community.”

Hillcats team members will be reaching out directly to season seat members, sponsors, and groups for additional information regarding the 2020-2021 seasons.

“We’re obviously devastated about these developments, even though we ultimately understand why this decision was made” Norfolk Tides President Ken Young said. “This pandemic has altered life as we know it, and unfortunately it was determined that there was no way to play a season while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

Tides representatives will be reaching out to ticket holders and business partners regarding ticket packages and corporate sponsorships. An updated ticket policy will also be made available for fans who had already purchased single-game tickets for the 2020 season.

Story by Chris Graham

