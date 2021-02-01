Not done yet: VDOT crews continue work on Shenandoah Valley roads

Published Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 4:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Progress continues as Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue with snow removal operations after the Sunday snowstorm.

Many roads are clear or in minor condition but refreezing is expected overnight. Drivers should use caution and watch for freezing slush, icy patches and areas of black ice. Motorists should continue to expect changing driving conditions, even when traveling short distances. In the event of strong winds, expect possible drifting on roadways.

Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt.

VDOT crews will be out tonight plowing and treating roads. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most.

Here are the road conditions as of 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

– Minor conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 –Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge counties.

–Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge counties. Primary roads – Minor conditions in Rockingham, Page, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County with minor conditions on Route 56. Clear conditions in Shenandoah County with minor conditions on Route 211 and Route 236. Clear conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Augusta and Frederick counties.

– Minor conditions in Rockingham, Page, Clarke and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County with minor conditions on Route 56. Clear conditions in Shenandoah County with minor conditions on Route 211 and Route 236. Clear conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Augusta and Frederick counties. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments