Nose thread lift vs. nose fillers: Which is better and which suits you best?

Being Asian certainly comes with one giant perk, which is: You’ll look young forever (until maybe you turn 60, of course).

No other descent on the planet enjoys such facial aesthetic benefits.

On the downside, though, many of us are born with a flat, poorly-defined nose.

It’s no accident then that practices such as rhinoplasty are far more popular amongst Asians than in other parts of the world.

Lots of Asians (men and women) flock towards surgeons and cosmetologists in a bid to reshape their poor-looking noses. Seeing as we now have more Asians with cute-looking noses, it’s safe to say that these practitioners haven’t been disappointing,

In this article, we want to examine two of the most common techniques used in nose augmentation (reshaping) – The Nose Thread Lift method and the Nose Filler approach.

Nose thread lift method

Also known as “Lunchtime job,” this is the fastest way to get a nose augmented. In practice, nose thread lift doesn’t take more than an hour to complete, after which patients can return to their daily chores.

This quickness of completion is what makes this approach a pretty popular choice amongst many Asians.

In this approach, the nose is first made numb using a local anesthetic or a numbing cream. Afterward, the nose is augmented non-surgically using polydioxanone (PDO) threads.

During threading, the doctor passes the PDO threads along the nasal bridge and septum to give height projection respectively to the nose.

How many threads are required?

The number of threads varies from individual to individual. After an extensive consultation with your doc, you should have an idea of the number of threads required to get you your desired nose.

Are the threads safe?

Don’t let the sound of threads scare you; PDO threads are 100% bio-compatible and absorbable by the body. As far as pain goes, you’ll only feel a slight pressure and little tugging.

Like all anesthetic procedures, technique is key, though. Meaning that the technique of your doc is what determines the amount of discomfort you feel. Usually, we recommend visiting clinics that prioritize patients’ comfort, like this nose thread lift Singapore clinic.

Are there any side effects of nose thread lift?

No, there aren’t. However, it’s not uncommon to experience some soreness and swelling. But, you should be fine after a few days.

Are there results of thread lift permanent?

To an extent, lifting can be made permanent. But that will require repeating the procedure regularly. Usually, after the first session, results should last for at least 1-2 years. If you get another session, say, nine months later, results will stay for longer.

Nose filler approach

Nose filler is a semi-invasive nose augmentation procedure that involves the injection of certain chemicals (the Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers) into the nose.

Firstly, areas of the nose are made numb by applying anesthesia. This can be any local anesthetic or numbing cream. Afterward, Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is injected into the nose bridge and nose tip to give volume, height, and projection to the areas.

Are there any side effects of this approach?

Luckily, there are none. Nose filler nose augmentation process is a pretty safe procedure.

However, it’s not uncommon to find cases of redness, bruising, or swelling around the injection of points. But not to worry, this should subside after a day or two.

On rare occasions, it’s also possible to experience some infections and vascular complications such as skin necrosis after the procedure. But this usually happens if the procedure is handled by an inexperienced cosmetologist or doc.

Is the nose filler approach permanent?

Unfortunately, it isn’t. In fact, it will only last for as long as 12 months, after which you’ll need another shot of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers.

However, if you get your HA injections regularly, subsequent fillers should last you for up to 36 months.

So, which is the best option?

Honestly speaking, it depends on who’s asking.

Although I’m a big advocate of nose thread lift, there are those who prefer nose fillers, too. So, let’s see how the two compare.

Benefits of nose thread lift vs. nose fillers

Some of the benefits of nose thread lift include:

Able to lift the nose tip

Minimal downtime (patient may feel pain for a period of two days max)

Improvement in nose contour

Achieve a slimmer nose bridge

Achieve better nose definition

Reduce nose width

Some of the benefits of nose fillers include:

Able to lift nose tip better than thread lift

Gives height to nose bridge

Minimal to no downtime

Gives doctors the ability to sculpt the nose precisely the way you want it

Some of the risks of nose thread lift include:

Infection may occur if not executed well

Swelling and soreness may last for a few days

If the administering doctor isn’t experienced, thread insertion point may cause scaring.

Some of the risks of nose fillers include:

May spread and make the nose wider than normal

If doc is inexperienced, there’s the possibility of blindness and skin necrosis.

What’s our recommendation?

Having compared the risks and benefits of the two, we’ve come to conclude it may be best to combine the two approaches. That is, in order to enjoy the best nose augmentation results, it may be best to combine both procedures.

This way, you can enjoy the best of both worlds, and the benefits of one may counteract the risks of the other.

Story by Uday Tank

