Norton, Beyer, Wexton urge Park Police internal investigation into killing of Bijan Ghaisar

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) released a letter today urging the U.S. Park Police to open an internal investigation into the killing of Bijan Ghaisar.

Yesterday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it would not pursue legal action against the officers who shot and killed Ghaisar. They request a response in writing no later than December 5th on whether the Park Police will conduct an internal investigation, its scope, the duty status of the officers, and any investigation’s expected completion date.

In the letter, they write: “With the conclusion of the Department of Justice review, U.S. Park Police must open an internal investigation. We ask that the investigation consider personnel sanctions, including possible termination, for the two officers in question. The investigation should review the Park Police’s policies and practices for body and dashboard cameras, vehicle pursuits and use of force. The Park Police owe the results of this investigation to the Ghaisars, Congress and the public.”

Since the shooting, Norton and Beyer have introduced bills to require uniformed federal police officers to wear body cameras and to require federal police officers to participate with local and state task forces, regardless of whether those local forces wear body cameras.

Since the latter bill was introduced, the Justice Department announced a pilot program for body-worn cameras by federally deputized task force officers.

