Northbound lane of Timberwood Parkway reopening

The northbound lane of Timberwood Parkway in Albemarle County will be reopening on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The travel lane has been closed for 11 months to allow safe construction of the Hollymead Dam Spillway project.

The spillway project aims to armor the downward slope of the dam with Articulate Concrete Blocks (ACB) to meet the current Department of Conservation and Recreation policy.

