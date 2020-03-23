Update: Northbound Interstate 81 reopens at 247

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened at Harrisonburg following a tractor trailer crash that damaged a bridge Monday morning, March 23. The truck hit the underside of the westbound Route 33 overpass at exit 247 (Harrisonburg/Elkton), but inspectors from the Virginia Department of Transportation have determined that the bridge is safe for traffic.

Northbound I-81 traffic had been detoured at exit 245 (Port Republic Road). Detoured drivers will go east on Port Republic Road, north on Stone Spring Road, and then west on Route 33 (Spotswood Trail/East Market Street) to return to I-81.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org .

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

