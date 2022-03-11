Northbound I-81 lane closure for emergency bridge repairs near Winchester

The right lane of northbound Interstate 81 is scheduled to close tonight near mile marker 318 in Frederick County for emergency bridge work.

This lane closure, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., allows contractors to make repairs to the concrete deck of the bridge over the CSX railway. The location is just north of the exit 317 (Route 7) interchange near Winchester.

Motorists should be alert for traffic congestion in this area. All work is weather permitting.