Northam taps work group to guide process for reopening of schools

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced the appointment of a COVID-19 Education Work Group to help chart a path forward for determining how schools can safely reopen later this year.

The group is comprised of representatives from Virginia’s public and private early childhood, K-12, and higher education systems, and includes teachers, superintendents, parents, college presidents, state agency personnel, special education advocates, museum directors, and student perspectives. This wide variety of education stakeholders represent the whole of Virginia’s education system and come from every region of the Commonwealth.

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni formed the work group and chaired its first meeting on April 23. Since then, the work group has been focused on developing recommendations to align policies throughout the Commonwealth’s preK-20 education system and ensure continuity of learning.

“I am deeply grateful for Virginia’s educators, administrators, school nutrition workers, support staff, parents, and students for the ways they have adapted to new learning environments over the past two months,” said Northam. “As we make decisions about the path forward, this panel will help ensure that we are best supporting rural students, English language learners, students of color, and students with special needs. School closures have been necessary to protect health and safety, but lost class time has a disproportionate impact on Virginia’s most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged students. That’s why equity will remain at the forefront as we determine when and how we can safely and responsibly return to in-person learning.”

The work group is chaired by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, and is staffed by Deputy Secretary Education Fran Bradford, State Council of Higher Education Director Peter Blake, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. These four individuals comprise the steering committee for the COVID-19 Education Work Group.

“As we begin to think about how Virginia’s education system can operate in the summer and fall, it is crucial that we have the advice of a diverse, thoughtful group of education leaders,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This group will use their expertise to guide our approach and help ensure that all voices are heard and all recommendations are made through the lens of equity.”

Members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Education Work Group include:

Steering Committee

Atif Qarni , Secretary of Education, Chair of COVID-19 Education Work Group

, Secretary of Education, Chair of COVID-19 Education Work Group Fran Bradford , Deputy Secretary of Education for Higher Education and Museums

, Deputy Secretary of Education for Higher Education and Museums Peter Blake , Director, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

, Director, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education

Work Group Members

Jenna Conway , Chief School Readiness Officer, Office of the Governor

, Chief School Readiness Officer, Office of the Governor Holly Coy , Assistant Superintendent for Policy, Communications, and Equity, Virginia Department of Education

, Assistant Superintendent for Policy, Communications, and Equity, Virginia Department of Education Laurie Forlano , Deputy Commissioner for Population Health, Virginia Department of Health

, Deputy Commissioner for Population Health, Virginia Department of Health Jennifer O. Macdonald , Director, Division of Child and Family Health, Virginia Department of Health

, Director, Division of Child and Family Health, Virginia Department of Health Lynn Clayton Prince , Director of Special Education, Powhatan County Public Schools and President-Elect, Virginia Council of Administrators of Special Education

, Director of Special Education, Powhatan County Public Schools and President-Elect, Virginia Council of Administrators of Special Education Pam Simms , Program Director, Gladys H. Oberle School

, Program Director, Gladys H. Oberle School Donna Henry , Chancellor, University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Chair, Council of Presidents in Virginia

, Chancellor, University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Chair, Council of Presidents in Virginia Michael Rao , President, Virginia Commonwealth University

, President, Virginia Commonwealth University Taylor Reveley , President, Longwood University

, President, Longwood University Makola Abdullah , President, Virginia State University

, President, Virginia State University Sharon Morrissey , Senior Vice Chancellor, Virginia Community College System

, Senior Vice Chancellor, Virginia Community College System John Downey , President, Blue Ridge Community College

, President, Blue Ridge Community College Eric Williams , Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools

, Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools Jared Cotton , Superintendent, Chesapeake Public Schools

, Superintendent, Chesapeake Public Schools Dennis Carter , Superintendent, Smyth County Schools

, Superintendent, Smyth County Schools Kathy Burcher , Representative, Virginia Education Association

, Representative, Virginia Education Association Melinda Bright , Representative, Virginia Education Association

, Representative, Virginia Education Association Travis Burns , Principal, Northumberland High School and President, Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals

, Principal, Northumberland High School and President, Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals Andrew Buchheit , Principal, T. Clay Wood Elementary School and President, Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals

, Principal, T. Clay Wood Elementary School and President, Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals Ann-Marie Ward , Council Treasurer, Virginia Parent Teacher Association

, Council Treasurer, Virginia Parent Teacher Association Pamela Croom , President-Elect, Virginia Parent Teacher Association

, President-Elect, Virginia Parent Teacher Association Teddy Martin II , Member, Henry County School Board and Regional Chair, Virginia School Boards Association

, Member, Henry County School Board and Regional Chair, Virginia School Boards Association Karen Corbett-Sanders , Chair, Fairfax County School Board

, Chair, Fairfax County School Board Grace Creasey , Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education

, Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education Robert Lambeth , President, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia

, President, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia Larry Stimpert , President, Hampden-Sydney College

, President, Hampden-Sydney College Tiffany Franks , President, Averett University

, President, Averett University Dan Gecker , President, Virginia Board of Education

, President, Virginia Board of Education Marianne Radcliff , Representative, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

, Representative, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Jared Calfee , Executive Director, Virginia21

, Executive Director, Virginia21 Rich Conti , Director, Science Museum of Virginia

, Director, Science Museum of Virginia Betty Adams , Executive Director, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center

, Executive Director, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center Ingrid Grant , Member, Governor’s African American Advisory Board

, Member, Governor’s African American Advisory Board Hyun Lee , Member, Governor’s Asian Advisory Board

, Member, Governor’s Asian Advisory Board Diana Brown , Member, Governor’s Latino Advisory Board

, Member, Governor’s Latino Advisory Board Ashley Marshall , Chair, Virginia Council on Women

, Chair, Virginia Council on Women Shan Lateef, Rising Senior, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and Governor’s STEM Phenom Award Winner

On March 13, Northam directed all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the spread of COVID-19. On March 23, Northam was one of the first governors in the country to issue a statewide order closing schools for the remainder of the academic year.

The Virginia Department of Education established the Continuity for Learning (C4L) Task Force consisting of more than 120 teachers, leaders, and collaborating educational partners across Virginia to help school divisions to develop and implement continuous learning plans in partnership with local county health departments, families, staff, and local boards of education.

Virginia’s COVID-19 Education Work Group will develop recommendations on key issues schools must address before reopening and help determine how to ensure continuity of learning for Virginia students from cradle to classroom to career. After this guidance is developed, the work group will transition to focus on long-term recovery plans to include addressing learning gaps and social emotional needs of students resulting from school closures.

In the coming weeks, Northam will outline a roadmap for Virginia schools, colleges, and universities to return to in-person learning in a safe, equitable, and responsible manner. The data-driven and science-based approach will include recommendations from the COVID-19 Education Work Group, and will be coordinated with the Forward Virginia plan to gradually ease public health restrictions.

The Forward Virginia plan is grounded in federal CDC guidelines, and includes specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, contact tracing, and ensuring adequate medical capacity.

