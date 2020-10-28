Northam signs sweeping new laws to reform policing, criminal justice in Virginia

Published Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, 3:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia, today, became the third state in the nation to ban no-knock search warrants.

The measure, sponsored by Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, was signed into law today by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Other legislative initiatives signed into law today include a bill that will reduce the militarization of local police, another that creates statewide minimum training standards for law enforcement, and a third that will require law enforcement agencies and jails to request the prior employment and disciplinary history of new hires.

“Too many families, in Virginia and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” Northam said. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. I am grateful to the legislators and advocates who have worked so hard to make this change happen.

“Virginia is better, more just, and more equitable with these laws on our books,” Northam said.

Police reform

Northam signed Senate Bill 5030, sponsored by State Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, omnibus police reform legislation, which incorporates a number of critical reform measures passed by the House of Delegates.

Criminal justice reform

Senate Bill 5018 allows individuals serving a sentence for certain felony offenses who are terminally ill to petition the Parole Board for conditional release.

allows individuals serving a sentence for certain felony offenses who are terminally ill to petition the Parole Board for conditional release. Northam amended House Bill 5148 and Senate Bill 5034, which allow for increased earned sentencing credits. The governor proposed a six-month delay to give the Department of Corrections sufficient time to implement this program.

Related

Comments