Northam signs revised two-year state budget passed in special session
Gov. Ralph Northam today a revised biennial budget that had been passed by the General Assembly in the special session that Northam called to begin in August.
“This budget gives us the tools we need to contend with the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic,” Northam said. “I am grateful to our partners in the General Assembly their work in crafting a revised spending plan that protects the most vulnerable Virginians, stays true to our shared values, and puts the Commonwealth in a strong position to weather this public health crisis.”
The signed budget finalizes previously announced funding allocations that Virginia received under the federal CARES Act, including:
- Vaccination Program: $22 million for the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination preparation and planning through the end of 2020
- K-12 Schools: $220 million for COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts in K-12 public schools, with all 132 school districts receiving at least $100,000
- Higher Education: $116 million to support ongoing COVID-19 response at public colleges, universities, and medical schools and $22 million for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to provide payments to private institutions of higher education
- Child Care: $65.8 million to increase access to child care and continue child care incentive grant program established in April
- Small Business Assistance: $70 million to establish the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund providing grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the pandemic and $30 million in additional funds to continue the program
- Broadband Accessibility: $30 million to fast-track broadband projects in underserved localities
- Home Health Workers: $73 million to provide hazard pay to home health personal attendants who served high-risk populations during the early months of the pandemic
- Workforce Training for Unemployed Virginians: $30 million to established the Re-Employing Virginians initiative providing scholarships to individuals who enroll in programs in high-demand fields
- Rent and Mortgage Relief: $12 million to expand the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program launched in June
- Food Banks: $7 million to help Virginia food banks meet increased demand for food assistance
- Medicaid Day Support Providers: $25 million to fund monthly retainer payments for day support programs that provide services for Virginians with developmental disabilities.
- Free Clinics: $3 million to reimburse members of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics for COVID-19 expenses