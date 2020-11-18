Northam signs revised two-year state budget passed in special session

Gov. Ralph Northam today a revised biennial budget that had been passed by the General Assembly in the special session that Northam called to begin in August.

“This budget gives us the tools we need to contend with the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic,” Northam said. “I am grateful to our partners in the General Assembly their work in crafting a revised spending plan that protects the most vulnerable Virginians, stays true to our shared values, and puts the Commonwealth in a strong position to weather this public health crisis.”

The signed budget finalizes previously announced funding allocations that Virginia received under the federal CARES Act, including:

