Northam signs law setting process for transgender student policies

A new law will establish a process for developing policies for school systems to address common issues involving transgender students.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a pair of bills, House Bill 145, sponsored by Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, and Senate Bill 161, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, that will require the Department of Education to develop model policies for elementary and secondary schools on how to address common issues involving transgender students, using evidence-based information and best practices.

These model policies will address how schools can ensure they treat transgender students fairly and respectfully.

School boards must adopt such policies for the 2021-2022 school year.

“In Virginia, we fully expect our schools to treat all students with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Northam said. “This bill represents an important step towards making Virginia more welcoming and inclusive. I’m grateful to Sen. Boysko and Del. Simon for carrying this legislation, and I’m pleased to sign it.”

“All Virginia students deserve to learn in a safe, healthy, and welcoming environment,” Boysko said. “I was proud to carry this incredibly important bill, and I’m thrilled to see it signed into law.”

“It is past time we put in place comprehensive policies to protect Virginia’s transgender students,” Simon said. “This bill will ensure the safety and dignity of all students in Virginia, regardless of how they identify or where they live.”

