Northam sets July 9 as date of special session to address gun violence in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam today signed a proclamation summoning the members of the Virginia General Assembly back to Richmond on Tuesday, July 9, for a special session to address the emergency of gun violence in the Commonwealth.

Northam announced earlier this week that he would call legislators back and ask for “votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers” on commonsense gun safety proposals such as:

Universal background checks;

A ban on assault weapons, to include suppressors and bump stocks;

An extreme risk protective order;

Reinstating the one-gun-a-month law;

Child access prevention;

Requiring people to report lost and stolen firearms; and

Expanding local authority to regulate firearms, including in government buildings.

The governor is requesting that members of the General Assembly engage in an open and transparent debate, in which the bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote by the entire General Assembly.

The full text of Northam’s proclamation is available here.

