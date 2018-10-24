Northam seeks nominations for Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The nomination period will end at 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, December 15.

“Each day, citizens across the Commonwealth volunteer their time and talent to make a positive difference in the lives of others,” said Northam. “These awards provide an opportunity to honor the dedicated efforts of volunteers and recognize the spirit of service in our communities.”

Honors will be presented in nine individual and group categories including youth, senior, and adult volunteers, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, and corporations. This year’s winners will be honored in the spring during an awards ceremony in Richmond.

Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. For more information or to nominate a person or group, visit VirginiaService.virginia.gov.

Information on last year’s winners can be found here.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment