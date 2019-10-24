Northam seeks nominations for Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that nominations are currently being accepted for the 2020 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards, an annual program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of Virginia citizens to the life and welfare of the Commonwealth and its people.

The nomination period will end at 5:00 PM EST on Friday, Dec. 6.

“Volunteers across our Commonwealth work tirelessly every day to improve our communities and enhance the well-being of their fellow citizens,” said Northam. “Each year, it is my great honor to celebrate the hard work, generosity, and tremendous accomplishments of deserving Virginians with these awards.”

Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. The award categories include Individual Achievement Awards for senior, adult, young adult, and youth volunteers, and Group Achievement Awards in the following categories: family, faith-based volunteer service, educational institution, community organization, small business, and corporation.

This year’s winners will be honored in the spring during an awards ceremony in Richmond.

Information on last year’s winners can be found here.

Comments