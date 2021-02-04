Northam proclamation extends General Assembly session

Gov. Ralph Northam today signed a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into special session on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to align the legislative calendar with the customary 46-day length for odd-numbered years.

The special session will coincide with the conclusion of the current 30-day session that began on Jan. 13, and will ensure the legislature can complete its work on the state budget and pandemic relief.

Legislative Republicans had been saying since the fall that they would not go along with the normal protocols in place to extend the odd-numbered year session.

“People across our Commonwealth are facing tremendous challenges, and they expect their elected officials to deliver results,” Northam said. “I look forward to continuing our work together to move Virginia forward.”

“Now more than ever, Virginians need their elected officials to work overtime to address the economic and public health crises caused by this pandemic,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said. “I thank Gov. Northam for working with us and for calling a Special Session to extend the legislative calendar to 46 days as House Democrats originally supported.

“I look forward to working with our counterparts in the Senate and the governor to continue doing the people’s work and delivering on our promises to protect families, keep Virginia healthy and rebuild our economy stronger,” Filler-Corn said.

The full text of Northam’s proclamation is available here.

