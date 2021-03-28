Northam proclaims March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia

Published Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021, 11:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam has proclaimed Monday, March 29, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor and celebrate the thousands of Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this war.

This recognition coincides with the observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which became a national day of remembrance with the passage of the The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 by the United States Congress.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 721,000 military veterans and of these men and women, more than 230,000 served during the Vietnam era from 1961 through 1975,” said John Maxwell, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “Of these, more than 1,300 made the ultimate sacrifice and another 46 are still missing in action. Eight Virginians who served in Vietnam were awarded the Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”

“As Gov. Northam noted in his proclamation, it is especially important that even fifty or more years later that Virginians take this day to thank our Vietnam Veterans for answering the call to serve,” Maxwell said. “The contributions of these returning veterans as leaders in business, the arts, medicine, science, education, technology, and public service throughout our Commonwealth is well documented and they deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgement.”

Maxwell noted that dozens of civic and veterans service organizations, non-profits, and government agencies in Virginia have partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense through The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commission’s Commemorative Partner Program.

In Virginia, state agency partners include the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the Virginia Employment Commission, and the Virginia National Guard. VDVS is hosting two ceremonies and supporting a third ceremony on March 29 to honor and thank Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation have developed a number of resources to tell the stories of Virginians that served in the Vietnam War. Go to vawarmemorial.org/learn/resources/vietnam to learn more.

To read the full proclamation go to www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/proclamations/proclamation/vietnam-war-veterans-day.html.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments