Northam proclaims December Virginia Christmas Tree Month

Published Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, 9:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Gov. Ralph Northam with two Christmas trees and several wreaths for Virginia’s Executive Mansion at an event on Monday.

Following the presentation, Northam presented the association with a proclamation proclaiming December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

The Christmas trees included an 11-foot Fraser fir from Little River Tree Farm and a 7-foot Fraser fir from Willow Springs Tree Farm. Both Christmas trees farms are located in Floyd. Henry and Cheryl Green of Maurertown presented the wreaths. V

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh, family and members of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association attended the presentation at the Executive Mansion.

“The First Lady and I are proud to display Virginia-grown Christmas trees and wreaths in the Executive Mansion this holiday season,” Northam said. “Growing up, my family would visit a tree farm each year to cut down our Christmas tree, and even during the pandemic, I hope families can safely enjoy this holiday tradition and support Virginia businesses. Tree farms are an important part of Virginia’s agriculture and forest industry, and we thank the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for all they do for our farmers and growers.”

With more than 500 Christmas tree farms throughout the state, this sector is an important part of Virginia agriculture, the state’s largest private industry. Virginia is the seventh leading U.S. state in terms of total Christmas trees harvested, seventh in total tree acreage in production, and 11th in the number of operations with Christmas tree sales.

“With annual sales around $10 million, Christmas trees continue to be a strong contributor to Virginia’s agricultural economy,” said Secretary Ring. “Buying a real Virginia-grown Christmas tree this holiday is not only an important way to support Virginia farmers, but is also great for the environment, as Christmas trees are both renewable and recyclable. For every tree cut, growers replant two to three seedlings in its place.”

Search for Virginia Christmas tree growers online at VirginiaGrown.com and on the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association’s website at VirginiaChristmasTrees.org. Along with choose-and-cut and pre-cut trees, many farms also sell fresh-made wreaths, garlands, holiday greenery, roping, centerpieces and tree stands. Some offer special touches for a memorable family experience such as hot beverages, holiday treats and Christmas shops.

Consumers should call ahead to confirm availability and to learn about how a farm or retail location is operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related

Comments